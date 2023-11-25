Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.69

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and traded as high as $10.80. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 53,230 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kumba Iron Ore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Trading Up 0.9 %

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

(Get Free Report)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.