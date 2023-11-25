Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.69

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and traded as high as $10.80. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 53,230 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kumba Iron Ore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kumba Iron Ore
Kumba Iron Ore Trading Up 0.9 %
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kumba Iron Ore
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.