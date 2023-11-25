L2 Asset Management LLC Buys 3,559 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 1.7% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,897. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $145.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.