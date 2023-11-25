L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $2.61 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000. IQVIA comprises about 1.3% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,707,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,576,000 after purchasing an additional 232,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,384. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

