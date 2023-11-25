L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,254 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 37.7% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Nomura lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 898,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,923. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.