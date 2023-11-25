L2 Asset Management LLC Raises Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,793 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for 1.4% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in VMware by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in VMware by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on VMW

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW remained flat at $142.48 during trading hours on Friday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $181.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.