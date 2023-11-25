L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 2,159 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

L2 Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises 1.8% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.09. 387,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,746. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

