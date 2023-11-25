Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 156.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,693 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.16% of Xponential Fitness worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,084,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 507,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 201,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,678,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE XPOF opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $677.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $80.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

