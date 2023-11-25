Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 22,369 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 397.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 50,929 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in AppLovin by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 119,562 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,726,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $19,809,148.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,078,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,104,713.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,628 shares of company stock valued at $20,075,678 in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

