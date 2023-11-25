Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 9,808 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $120.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.61.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

