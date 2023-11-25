Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.12 Million in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 80.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,191,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,410,998.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 71.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 0.1 %

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 9.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCW. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. William Blair started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Read Our Latest Report on MCW

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.