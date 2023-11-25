Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 5.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,350,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,014,000 after purchasing an additional 256,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 34,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $2,103,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,668,452.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,533,715.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,361 shares of company stock worth $9,149,726 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

