Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

COF stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.