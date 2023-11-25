Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 17,712 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.