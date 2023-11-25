Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $255.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.48 and a 200 day moving average of $275.47.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

