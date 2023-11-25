Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,637 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNHI. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $10.23 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNHI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.09.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

