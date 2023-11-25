Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $725,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ONEOK by 23.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,950,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,366,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,089,000 after purchasing an additional 420,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

