Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,063 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DVN opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.