Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on LTRX. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lantronix from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.97 million, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lantronix by 2,340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

