Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -45.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 132.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 133,268 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 97.7% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 245,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 121,458 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 61.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

