Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $109.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.75.

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.