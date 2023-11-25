Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th.

Live Oak Bancshares has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LOB opened at $32.85 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Live Oak Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,448.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth $146,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 326.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.