LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in LKQ by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th.

LKQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. 461,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

