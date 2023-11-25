Locafy (LCFY) & The Competition Critical Review

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) is one of 111 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Locafy to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Locafy has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Locafy’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Locafy alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Locafy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy $4.29 million -$2.62 million -1.36 Locafy Competitors $9.71 billion $1.45 billion 5.43

This table compares Locafy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Locafy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Locafy. Locafy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Locafy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A Locafy Competitors 951 4276 9862 277 2.62

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 15.53%. Given Locafy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Locafy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy -101.91% -280.87% -90.18% Locafy Competitors -145.29% -51.44% -9.01%

Summary

Locafy rivals beat Locafy on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Locafy

(Get Free Report)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.