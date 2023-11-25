Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.9% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $452.01. 326,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.82. The company has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.