Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,815 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after buying an additional 2,192,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 697,334 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195,015 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

