LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) CEO Brian Ferdinand Sells 38,277 Shares of Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Ferdinand sold 38,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $195,212.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,430,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,696,529.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Brian Ferdinand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Brian Ferdinand acquired 10,000 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00.
- On Friday, September 1st, Brian Ferdinand bought 10,000 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.
LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ LUXH opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
LUXH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading raised their target price on LuxUrban Hotels from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Maxim Group raised their target price on LuxUrban Hotels from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
About LuxUrban Hotels
LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.
