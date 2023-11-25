Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, reports. Madison Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 99.89%. The company had revenue of C$9.85 million during the quarter.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE MPC opened at C$6.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.21. Madison Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of C$5.09 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The company has a market cap of C$45.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

