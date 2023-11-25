Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, reports. Madison Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 99.89%. The company had revenue of C$9.85 million during the quarter.
Madison Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of TSE MPC opened at C$6.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.21. Madison Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of C$5.09 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The company has a market cap of C$45.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93.
