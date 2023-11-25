Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $13.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

MGNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Magnite from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

MGNI opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Magnite has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

In other Magnite news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $46,709.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Magnite by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,904 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,759,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,221,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,537 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 9,584.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,166 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

