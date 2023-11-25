Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (MGYR) to Issue None Dividend of $0.07 on December 12th

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th.

Magyar Bancorp Price Performance

MGYR opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.21. Magyar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Insider Transactions at Magyar Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

In related news, Director Michael F. Lombardi acquired 14,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $141,537.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,851.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael F. Lombardi acquired 14,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $141,537.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,851.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Lombardi acquired 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,208. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 24,833 shares of company stock valued at $237,173 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 89,409 shares in the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

