Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Maiden Stock Performance

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

Insider Activity at Maiden

In related news, Director Keith A. Thomas sold 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden

Maiden Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maiden by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,424,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 3,458,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 413.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 916,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 564,215 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

