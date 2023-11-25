Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Maiden Stock Performance
Shares of Maiden stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.64.
Insider Activity at Maiden
In related news, Director Keith A. Thomas sold 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
