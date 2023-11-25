Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as high as C$0.81. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 1,321,945 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.70 to C$0.84 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.55 to C$1.45 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$361.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.74.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

