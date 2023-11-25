Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
MAKSY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 270 ($3.38) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Marks and Spencer Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marks and Spencer Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
