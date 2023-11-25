Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5 %

MAR traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $208.93. 710,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.37 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

