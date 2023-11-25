Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $73.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.67.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources
Matador Resources Price Performance
NYSE MTDR opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 3.53.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Matador Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Matador Resources
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.