Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $73.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 12.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 35.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTDR opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

