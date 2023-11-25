Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Horiko Capital Management LLC

Horiko Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises approximately 0.3% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Match Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Match Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $32.03. 2,253,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,725. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,315 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

