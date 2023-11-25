McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in McKesson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 292,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,007,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of McKesson by 12.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of McKesson by 51.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of McKesson by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,214,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,110,000 after purchasing an additional 67,112 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 96.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 346,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.83.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $461.37. 219,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,752. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $450.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.25. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $473.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

