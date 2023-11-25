Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.8% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $50,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,448 shares of company stock valued at $85,013,020. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,467,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,692,986. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.38 and a one year high of $342.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.88. The firm has a market cap of $869.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.