MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Raised to $62.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.76. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $83.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 5,333.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MGE Energy by 16,133.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

