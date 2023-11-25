MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,766,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,786 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.04% of MGIC Investment worth $91,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTG. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in MGIC Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $18.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

