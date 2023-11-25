MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $513.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $420.80.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $520.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.29 and a beta of 2.42. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $132.56 and a 1-year high of $535.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $226,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $226,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $6,153,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 4.0% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

