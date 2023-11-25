Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Insider Alan Sindel Purchases 41,428 Shares of Stock

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Free Report) insider Alan Sindel acquired 41,428 shares of Mirvac Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$95,988.68 ($63,150.44).

Mirvac Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Mirvac Group alerts:

Mirvac Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.