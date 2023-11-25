Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires 1,100 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,792. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

