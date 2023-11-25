Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys 2,500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3,333.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.34. 2,080,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,877. The firm has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.22.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

