Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys 500 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in GSK were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,553.75.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,684. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

