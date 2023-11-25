Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys New Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after buying an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 596,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ED traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.96. 504,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,865. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

