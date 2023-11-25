Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $125,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.26.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,480,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,693,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

