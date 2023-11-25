Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $170,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,542 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.