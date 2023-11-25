Missouri Trust & Investment Co Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Paychex by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Paychex by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after buying an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex
In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Paychex
Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $118.50. 548,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,994. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.20.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.