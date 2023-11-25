Missouri Trust & Investment Co Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Paychex by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Paychex by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after buying an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $118.50. 548,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,994. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.