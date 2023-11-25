Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $145,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.69. The company had a trading volume of 689,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,430. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $258.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

