Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New $29,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,155.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,628 shares of company stock worth $5,867,257. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

